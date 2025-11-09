2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major QB trade shakes-up latest first-round mock draft

9. Cincinnati Bengals - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

If you ask me; the Cincinnati Bengals have to take a defensive player with their first-round pick, but it could be any position. This team’s defense is among the worst we have seen in the 21st century, and it just needs a massive overhaul from top to bottom.

Caleb Downs might be the best non-QB in the 2026 NFL Draft class, so the Bengals could do a lot worse than him at pick nine. All this team is really missing is an average NFL defense, as their offense is clearly good enough to make a Super Bowl run, as they did back in 2021.

However, it’s always kind of been the same issue with Cincy - bad in the trenches, bad on defense, and a cheap, outdated front office that can’t seem to adapt to the modern-day NFL. At this point in time, it does not feel like much is going to change.

The Bengals might also be angling toward moving on from Zac Taylor - I believe that is a strong possibility. It’s time for some new blood. The Bengals grab Downs, a blue-chip player.

10. Baltimore Ravens - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Baltimore Ravens are getting healthier at the right time to save their season, and while they still have to play the games and stack wins, it is really looking encouraging for this team to at least sneak into the playoffs as a Wild Card.

The Ravens do have some roster issues, and one area this team could invest a top pick in is the defensive line, but I could also see an interior OL player getting taken here. No matter how you slice it or how you feel about the Ravens, this team is consistently among the best in the NFL and consistently have some of the best rosters in the league.

They will very likely bring forth a very strong draft class and find multiple immediate contributors. Peter Woods is a defensive tackle from Clemson and is likely the best DL prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With Baltimore playing in the AFC North, they and the rest of the teams need to be strong in the trenches.