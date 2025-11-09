2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major QB trade shakes-up latest first-round mock draft

17. Kansas City Chiefs - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Kansas City Chiefs are a flawed team - the roster simply isn’t that good. The offense could use more help on the OL and probably needs to reset at running back and tight end, and the defense just isn’t special on paper.

Chris Jones is clearly not the player he once was, and the defense did rely on him for a number of years. The Chiefs are also now 0-4 in one-score games after winning all of them in the 2024 NFL Season, so it’s clear that this team is in a decline.

Part of the issue has been having draft picks at the bottom of each round for years now. The roster just does not have much blue-chip talent, and there is only so much GM Brett Veach can do.

In our latest mock draft, the Chiefs grab linebacker Sonny Styles from Ohio State to try and bring some of that juice back in the defense, and their defensive front desperately needs it.

They also have not had a ton of cap space to go out and spend, so it’s been hard to find legitimate talent to add to this roster in recent seasons.

18. Chicago Bears - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Chicago Bears are now 5-3 through their first eight games and seem to be building something sustainable, but the defense needs some pass-rush help, and I don’t think that’s much of a question.

Overall, the offense will be in good hands with Ben Johnson. Second-year QB Caleb Williams has also been good this year and clear has a high ceiling in the NFL. Bears’ GM Ryan Poles has to focus on improving that pass rush in 2026.

Grabbing EDGE David Bailey from Texas Tech would be a great place to start. On paper, Chicago is quite talented and might not need many more pieces before being a juggernaut in the NFC, believe it or not.