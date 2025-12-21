2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major trades shake up Round 1 in latest predictions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

With Cade Otton set to hit the free agency market this offseason and likely not being the player that Kenyon Sadiq could be in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers use another first-round pick on an offensive weapon.

It's largely been a year to forget for the Bucs, as the team has regressed a bit on both sides of the ball, and I am not sure Todd Bowles is a good enough head coach to continue leading this franchise. Tampa is still likely winning the NFC South this year, but after a strong start, the Bucs are now 7-7 and have to fend off the Carolina Panthers.

The defense has not been good this year, but in today's NFL, it is a lot easier (and very doable) to build a defense through free agency. On the offensive side of the ball is where teams want to more frequently go the 'draft and develop' route. Sadiq is a rare tight end prospect who is not only a good receiver, but also a good blocker. He is a day one starter at a very tough position for young players to slide into as rookies.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been searching for wide receiver upgrades for years now. They essentially swapped George Pickens for DK Metcalf, but another receiver is needed. No matter who the QB is in the 2026 season, GM Omar Khan is absolutely going to make another notable move at the position.

While I think Pittsburgh could benefit more from adding a top defensive prospect, Khan gets another wide receiver for the room and adds Denzel Boston from Washington at pick 20. We could again see notable change on the offensive side of the ball for Pittsburgh this coming offseason.