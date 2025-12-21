2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major trades shake up Round 1 in latest predictions

21. Philadelphia Eagles - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

If nothing else, Philadelphia Eagles' GM Howie Roseman knows where his team needs improved. The Eagles have taken a step back on the offensive side of the ball this year and aren't quite as good along the defensive front. We've seen the trench play on both sides of the ball regress, and Jalen Hurts' weaknesses as a passer aren't being covered up well by Kevin Patullo.

While Philly is likely winning 10 or more games this year, the team simply does not have the bite that they had in 2024 when they won the Super Bowl, and I just do not see a path for this team to win it all this year. In the offseason, you can expect some notable changes, as Roseman is typically a very aggressive GM in adding talent or at least attempting to fix things.

With both Milton Williams and Josh Sweat departing in free agency last year, I could see Philly adding a defensive lineman in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They take Caleb Banks from Florida to try and keep that unit in a good spot.

22. Houston Texans - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

I am not sure if Kadyn Proctor is playing tackle or guard at the NFL level, but I do believe the Houston Texans have to improve the OL this coming offseason. It and the offense have taken some steps forward in recent weeks, but the OL is still missing more talent overall.

With the defense arguably being the best in the NFL, GM Nick Caserio could focus most of his efforts on getting some long-term stability on offense, and it all starts on the offensive line. Alabama OL don't typically have great NFL careers, but that was the same argument that went against CJ Stroud being a QB from Ohio State.