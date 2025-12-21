2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major trades shake up Round 1 in latest predictions

23. Dallas Cowboys - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Taking a linebacker earlier in the first round of our latest mock draft, the Dallas Cowboys grab EDGE TJ Parker from Clemson at pick 23, bolstering their defense in a huge way. Parker, in 39 games for Clemson, has 41.5 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks, so this is someone who gets into the backfield consistently.

The Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers but did also add defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams, so it's clear that their goal with the Parsons move may have been to get more stout against the run and create some early financial savings as well.

Parker could be another missing piece for the defense in Dallas, and with the additions of Parker, Sonny Styles, and a likely new defensive coordinator, the Cowboys may have truly fixed their defense for the foreseeable future.

There is absolutely a path forward for Dallas to win double-digit games this year, but it's really all about how much the defense improves.

24. Buffalo Bills - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Buffalo Bills have defensive needs and could use another wide receiver. They take Colton Hood from Tennessee at pick 24 in this mock draft. One thing I have noticed with Buffalo this year is that they have really had to rely on Josh Allen a bit too much, and I am worried that it could come back to bite them in the playoffs.

The defense has taken a step back, and the offense just isn't quite as efficient as it was in 2024. Frankly, GM Brandon Beane has done a below-average job in recent years, and you'd think that another early playoff exit could prompt the Bills to make some major changes...

Buffalo is hanging by a thread in the AFC East, and it's largely due to not consistently hitting in players in the NFL Draft.