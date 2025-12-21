2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major trades shake up Round 1 in latest predictions

27. Cleveland Browns - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Cleveland Browns use their second first-round pick in this mock draft to take Vega Ioane, a guard from Penn State. The Browns could see both Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller depart in free agency this coming offseason, so the guard spot could have a massive vacancy.

There is also nothing wrong with the Browns bolstering the trenches, as they did that last year with Mason Graham, and it’s allowed Myles Garrett to feast and likely break the single-season sack record.

Cleveland has bits and pieces of being a great team. They added Carnell Tate earlier in this mock draft and now add another foundational piece to the offense.

This could all shape up to be a great thing for the Browns if they are able to get some clarity at the QB position at some point, which is unfortunately proving to be very hard for them. However, GM Andrew Berry has a very rookie class in 2025, so things could be looking up.

28. San Francisco 49ers - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

The San Francisco 49ers have been winning a ton of games this year, but the roster is nothing special if you ask me. San Fran has to continue building up the trenches, so they go with Kayden McDonald from Ohio State here in this mock draft.

The Niners are 10-4 approaching Week 16 and have lost guys like Fred Warner and Nick Bosa for the rest of the season. If this team is winning this many games without some key contributors, things are pointing up if they can bring in some more talent.

They’ve also been horribly injured for years now, so that’s something worth mentioning as well. San Fran isn’t going to make a Super Bowl run or anything, but bringing in a new era of young players could yield some great results down the line.