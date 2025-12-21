2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major trades shake up Round 1 in latest predictions

31. Seattle Seahawks - Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

The Seattle Seahawks add WR Ja'Kobi Lane from USC in this mock draft. Lane is 6'4" and someone who could be a mismatch for every defensive back he'd go up against. With the Seahawks likely making Jaxon Smith-Njigba one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league here this offseason, they could benefit from adding some good, cheap talent at the position to further bolster the room.

Seattle also excels at throwing the ball, so it's never a bad thing for teams to build on a strength. If the Seahawks didn't go with a WR in the first round, I could them targeting an interior offensive line prospect.

32. Miami Dolphins (via DEN, projected trade for WR Jaylen Waddle) - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Miami Dolphins could grab another first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if they trade Jaylen Waddle this coming offseason. The Denver Broncos make the move, sending the no. 32 pick to Miami for the speedy receiver. Denver seemed to have interest in Waddle at the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline, but they didn't seem willing to pay the price.

With the offseason being a different story and Denver clearly needing a game-changing wide receiver, Waddle could be on the move. The Broncos don't have a legit no. 1 WR, and Waddle is someone who could pair perfectly with Courtland Sutton.

Denver also has younger, encouraging players at the position in Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin who could be top-tier depth options. Miami now looks to the defensive side of the ball and takes CJ Allen, a linebacker from Georgia. With Denver being in a position to be even more aggressive this offseason, I could see a scenario where the front office trades their first-round pick for an established player.