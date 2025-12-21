2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major trades shake up Round 1 in latest predictions

3. Tennessee Titans - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

The Tennessee Titans have the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft as of now and are absolutely not going to be targeting a quarterback. Cam Ward was the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while the Titans have had a forgettable season, which included firing Brian Callahan, they also have seen Ward make a considerable amount of big-boy throws.

Ward also was thrown into a horrific situation, so GM Mike Borgonzi has to ensure he builds this roster up aggressively in the next couple of offseasons, but the Titans also have to hit on the future head coach, which is no easy task.

Arvell Reese could be an EDGE player player at the NFL level and would be a logical 'best player available' selection for Tennessee, who is last in the AFC South and are at huge risk of falling further behind.

4. New Orleans Saints (via CLE) - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The New Orleans Saints make a massive trade to move up a few slots. They take Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame and continue to build up what could emerge as a young, encouraging offense. Rookie QB Tyler Shough has played quite well this year. The wide receiver room needs a bit of work, but the offensive line has some young players.

The running back room needs a bit of work as well, and there is no better RB prospect than Jeremiyah Love. It might seem a bit bold to take a running back this high, but the Saints might have something with Shough, and one the best friends of a quarterback is a strong running game, so this pick does actually make a bit of sense.

With the Browns not having a clear QB to take, they field offers to move down and do so here.