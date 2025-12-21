2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major trades shake up Round 1 in latest predictions

5. New York Jets - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The New York Jets are a total mess, but you have to at least hand it to GM Darren Mougey for taking a clear path forward with the franchise. The Jets were about as active as any team can get at the NFL trade deadline, acquiring multiple first-round picks by trading CB Sauce Gardner and DT Quinnen Williams to the Colts and Cowboys.

All of a sudden, the Jets have a ton of NFL Draft capital in the 2026 and 2027 drafts and could reshape the franchise for years to come if Mougey hits on these picks. The one position that has evaded them for years is obviously the QB spot, and I could see a scenario where the Jets push their chips into 2027 to target a QB and continue to build up the roster this offseason.

Their defensive line needs some help, and Peter Woods from Clemson would be a good fit. The Jets' front office is capable of adding noticeable talent this offseason to then make a huge push for a QB in the 2027 NFL Draft.

6. Arizona Cardinals - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Arizona Cardinals need more juice on the offensive side of the ball, but they also may need a new quarterback as well, as the team appears poised to trade or perhaps even cut Kyler Murray this coming offseason.

The Cardinals won four games in 2023 and eight in 2024, so they were on the right track, but the wheels have totally fallen off this year, and there is no guarantee that Jonathan Gannon and his staff will return.

Arizona probably needs some help at running back, too, but with Jeremiyah Love off the board in our latest predictions, the Cardinals take Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State and really add a ton of talent to the WR room that already has Marvin Harrison Jr.