2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major trades shake up Round 1 in latest predictions

7. Cleveland Browns (via NOR) - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Cleveland Browns accepted an offer from the New Orleans Saints to move down three spots in the first round of our latest predictions. The Browns now have the seventh overall selection and also own the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick as well.

The Browns add some much-needed talent to their WR room and take Carnell Tate from Ohio State. Tate is a first-round prospect and comes from the best WR development school in the country, so his odds for success in the NFL are probably very high.

And I would be shocked if the Browns continued this Jerry Jeudy experiment. I get the sense that Cleveland wanted Jeudy to be their WR1 when they swung the trade after 2023 and extended him, but Jeudy has been atrocious this year after having his first career 1,000-yard receiving season in 2024.

The Browns could build up this offseason and perhaps delay adding the QB until it's a more realistic time to do so.

8. Washington Commanders - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Washington Commanders have regressed big-time this year and have to add a ton of talent on both sides of the ball. GM Adam Peters hit on Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft, but outside of that, much of what he has done has been forgettable if you ask me.

Washington could benefit from bolstering the trenches, as it's never a bad idea to do that, so they take Keldric Faulk from Auburn with the eighth selection in this mock draft. The Commanders shut Jayden Daniels down for these final few weeks and have wasted his second season, to be blunt.

Peters and the rest of the Commanders' front office is approaching a massive 2026 offseason as they look to get this team closer to their 2024 selves.