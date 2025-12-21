2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major trades shake up Round 1 in latest predictions

11. New York Giants (via MIA) - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The New York Giants made a major trade in these mock draft predictions and moved down 10 spots with the Miami Dolphins. As we saw earlier, the Dolphins grabbed Fernando Mendoza from Indiana and may have just changed the course of their franchise for the next decade.

The Giants could use some defensive back help, as their defensive line is very good, and the offense could be in a great spot with a healthy Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, and Cam Skattebo. The Giants could use some CB help and take Jermod McCoy from Tennessee.

I am not sure if GM Joe Schoen is on the job in 2026, as Brian Daboll is long gone, and Schoen has done a bad job, frankly. They may have hit on Dart, and that could be what saves Schoen's job for 2026, at least. He has to be aggressive this offseason in fixing these roster holes, and the cornerback room is one of them. McCoy from Tennessee is the pick.

12. Kansas City Chiefs - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Kansas City Chiefs have to get more juice along the defensive line this offseason. People seemed to overrate this roster, as years of missing on draft picks and having subpar free agency hauls caught up to them. The Chiefs need to bolster the trenches on the defensive side of the ball, but they genuinely have needs everywhere else besides quarterback.

With Patrick Mahomes' recovery timeline not super clear, the Chiefs need to focus on improving the roster for when he is able to return. Kansas City adds David Bailey from Texas Tech in this mock draft, and with them not likely having a pick this high for years to come, they have to hit on the prospect...