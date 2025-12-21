2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major trades shake up Round 1 in latest predictions

13. Minnesota Vikings - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

It's been an 'every other season' for the Minnesota Vikings in the Kevin O'Connell era, and their down years are unsurprisingly due to poor QB play. The Vikings drafted JJ McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury. Sam Darnold stepped in, played the best football of his career, and signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Vikings weren't wrong to let Darnold go, as they invested a top pick in McCarthy, but it's largely been a poor start to his young NFL career, as he has missed more games than he's played, and he's only just now starting to put things together.

The bright side is that McCarthy is only 22 years old, so he's still very young and is just now hitting the normal 'rookie' age in the NFL. If the Vikings can have a strong offseason and fill their remaining roster holes, there is reason to believe in this team. Minnesota bolsters a hurting CB room and takes Mansoor Delane from LSU at pick 13.

14. Dallas Cowboys - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Dallas Cowboys are absolutely going to target a top defensive player in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and they grab linebacker Sonny Styles in our updated mock draft predictions. We know how good the offense can and will continue to be, as that unit is not one of the 50 issues with the Cowboys this year.

Heck, Dallas may only be an average defense away from being a contender in 2026. Not only are they likely making a change at defensive coordinator, but I could see the front office being hyper-aggressive in the offseason in fixing the defense. Adding a legitimate linebacker to the middle of that unit is the right move.