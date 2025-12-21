2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major trades shake up Round 1 in latest predictions

15. Baltimore Ravens - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Baltimore Ravens were 1-5 and could still win the AFC North this year, but they have to get some young talent on this roster and could target a top OL prospect with their first-round pick. When healthy, the Ravens are consistently one of the best and most talented teams in the league, so I really do not believe they have deep roster issues.

The EDGE room could use a boost, but the trenches on the offensive side of the ball are also quite important. Baltimore takes Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa in the first round of this mock draft and give Lamar Jackson some key protection as he already approaches 30 years old here in the near future.

On a side note, Jackson also hasn't played super well this year and just isn't a huge threat with his legs right now.

16. Carolina Panthers - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

My bold take is that Bryce Young is far from a franchise quarterback and is probably holding the Carolina Panthers back. He's playing the best football of his career here in year three, and he's been average at best. The Panthers are also 7-7 and have alternated wins and losses for most of the season.

The regime that drafted Young back in 2023 is not there, so I do not get the sense that GM Dan Morgan feels super committed to Young. The Panthers will have a decision to make on his fifth-year option, and that is going to be a huge tell, as there is no way he's getting an extension after the season.

Carolina tries to improve at the QB position and takes Ty Simpson from Alabama. It might not be a sexy pick in the eyes of Panthers' fans, but Bryce Young is really just a guy, and that is simply something a team cannot have at the QB position.