2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive 4-round mock with blockbuster trades

45. Baltimore Ravens - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Chris Bell is a first-round prospect, but a late-season torn ACL will almost certainly hurt his NFL Draft stock, unfortunately. However, a team like the Ravens could take advantage about halfway through the second round.

Bell does profile as a WR1 in the NFL if he hits his ceiling, and it’s always felt like Baltimore has been missing that type of player on offense. They could be patient with Bell coming back from this injury, but reap the benefits rather quickly.

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

D’Angelo Ponds is one of those players who is going to make an NFL team very happy. Yes, the size is a concern, but Ponds is a pure slot cornerback and really has a lot of nice qualities about him. He plays bigger than his size, and there is something to be said about some of these undersized defensive backs, as they kind of play with a chip on their shoulder and tend to make plays when a team needs it the most.

Ponds did have a nice vertical jump, for what that is worth. The Bucs would be getting a darn good football player at pick 46 if Ponds was available.

47. Indianapolis Colts - Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

One of the many solid linebacker prospects this year, Jake Golday finds his way to the Indianapolis Colts, and because of the Gardner trade, the Colts are without a first-round pick. The Colts also do have a ton of free agent linebackers, so while GM Chris Ballard could simply retain one or more of them, adding some young talent to the room is a wise idea here.

With Daniel Jones likely back in the picture, the Colts are surely going to try and go all-in again this season.

48. Atlanta Falcons - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Germie Bernard is a rock-solid WR2 player in the NFL, and this could be the type of piece the Atlanta Falcons are missing. Atlanta also does not have a first-round pick, but the offense has a ton of encouraging players and could see one of the missing pieces enter the equation with Bernard.