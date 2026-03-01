2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive 4-round mock with blockbuster trades

49. Minnesota Vikings - AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

Again, keeping with adding to the secondary, the Vikings take AJ Haulcy from LSU and add two really nice prospects at positions of need at cornerback and safety. The Vikings do have the luxury to perhaps draft for need, as they are bound to have already made a notable quarterback move before the draft rolls around.

This feels like a ‘win or else’ type of season for the Vikings, but that’s more than OK.

50. Detroit Lions - Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Chris Johnson is one of the many intriguing cornerback prospects this year. He heads to the Lions at pick 50. Detroit took a wide receiver in Round 1 and are now looking to the defensive side of the ball.

GM Brad Holmes has built one heck of a team, as the Lions main issue these past two seasons were simply mounting injuries. Even just staying healthy will go a long way for this team’s chances at success in 2026 and beyond.

51. Carolina Panthers - Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

The Panthers have seemingly need pass rush help for years now. GM Dan Morgan continues to hone in on the defensive line and takes Gabe Jacas from Illinois at pick 51. Jacas had 19 sacks these past two seasons, so hopefully for the Panthers, the great collegiate production is able to translate into the NFL.

If Bryce Young takes another step forward in 2026, the Panthers could truly win double-digit games. That seems to be a big ‘if,’ though.

52. Green Bay Packers - Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

The Green Bay Packers also do not have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Green Bay swung a major trade for Micah Parsons, but he tore his ACL late in the 2025 season. It was a brutal blow, but on paper, the Packers are good enough to win the NFC North this year.

Green Bay bolsters a weaker offensive line with Chase Bisontis, as the Aaron Banks era got off to a rocky start in 2025.