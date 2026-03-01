2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive 4-round mock with blockbuster trades

53. Pittsburgh Steelers - Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Keith Abney has an insane level of competitive toughness and just does not ever give up on a single rep. He plays at 110 percent all the time and is going to make a defense happy. There is a little bit of ‘boom or bust’ with Abney, but Round 2 is a great spot for him.

The Steelers make the move and add young talent to their secondary, a unit that hasn’t always seen that young talent enter the mix.

54. Philadelphia Eagles - Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (FL)

Keeping with cornerbacks heading to the state of Pennsylvania, the Eagles take Keionte Scott at pick 54. It was abundantly clear that cornerback was a rather major need for the Eagles during the 2025 NFL Season, and they were making moves in-season to try to shore up the weakness.

Howie Roseman, the team’s stellar GM, attacks needs aggressively, which is precisely why the Eagles are typically among the best teams in the NFL.

55. Los Angeles Chargers - Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Chris Brazzell is going to help this offense a ton if the LA Chargers get him at pick 55. Brazzell is a downfield target, and with Justin Herbert having one of the biggest arms in the NFL, this could be a match made in heaven. The Chargers hired Mike McDaniel as the new offensive coordinator, and he’s surely going to use Herbert’s strengths frequently.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars - Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

The Jaguars do need some help in the trenches overall. The team won 13 games despite not having the best talent ever, so this is going to be a pretty major offseason for GM James Gladstone, who does seem to have something special brewing. The Jags stopped the run well in 2025, and Trevor Lawrence really began to heat up toward the end. Jacksonville could again be a top team in 2026 if they hit this offseason the right way.