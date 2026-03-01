2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive 4-round mock with blockbuster trades

57. Chicago Bears - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

LT Overton is one of the many draftable pass rushers here in the 2026 NFL Draft. After making a major trade earlier in this draft for Crosby, the Bears further reinforce the defensive line here. Last offseason, we saw Chicago do a similar thing with the interior of the offensive line.

Head coach Ben Johnson is clearly close to being in charge and is going to want this defensive line to be a lot more aggressive in 2026 and beyond. If they can sure that up, the Bears could emerge as a juggernaut.

58. San Francisco 49ers - Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Jacon Rodriguez had himself one heck of an NFL Combine performance, and it would not shock if me if he ended up going a lot higher than this. Rodriguez is a bit undersized, but he makes up for it with uncanny athleticism at the position.

The 49ers need to stack as much defensive talent as possible this offseason, but this team did somehow manage to win 12 games in 2025, so the infrastructure is there.

59. Houston Texans - Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Max Klare is another offensive weapon for the Texans here. It’s been an offensive focus for Houston in our latest mock draft, and I don’t believe that’s a bad idea. After trading their first-rounder for Achane, taking Ioane earlier, the Texans continue to add to the offense and take Klare from Ohio State, clearly wanting to build around CJ Stroud.

60. Buffalo Bills - Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Buffalo has needs all over the defensive side of the ball. They took Allen, the linebacker from Georgia, in Round 1 of our latest mock draft. Now, here in the second round, they address the secondary and take Davison Igbinosun from Ohio State.

While it wasn’t necessarily the defense that ended things for the Bills, that unit just wasn’t all that consistent in 2025. I would expect a ton of new faces on that side of the ball this offseason.