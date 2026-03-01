2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive 4-round mock with blockbuster trades

61. Los Angeles Rams - Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

If you’re the Rams, why not continue to build on a strength after addressing the urgent roster needs? We saw Los Angeles throw the ball all over the place in 2025, and with Matthew Stafford not getting any younger, it would be a smart idea for GM Les Snead to perhaps build for the future a bit.

But at the same time, the Rams can get some immediate production as well. LA takes Zachariah Branch from Georgia at pick 62 and adds another passing weapon for Stafford and Sean McVay.

Broncos trade pick 62 to Eagles for WR AJ Brown

62. Philadelphia Eagles - Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Another major trade here, the Broncos send pick 62 to the Eagles, getting AJ Brown back in the deal. For the Broncos, they finally give their quarterback a legitimate weapon, and what this acquisition also does is it pushes guys like Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin down one spot on the depth chart, which is where they should be.

Sutton is best as a no.2, and with Brown now in the picture in our latest mock, the Broncos could finally see the passing attack taking a massive leap forward in 2026. This could be a missing piece for Denver, but the team does also need some running back help.

Philly gets a solid possession receiver in Elijah Sarratt in the trade.

Patriots trade pick 63 to Cowboys for WR George Pickens

63. Dallas Cowboys - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

The Cowboys get in on the trade fun and send George Pickens to the Patriots for pick 63. The Cowboys have tagged Pickens, which is something that most of us saw coming, and it seems like they would be open to trading Pickens for the right price.

Because it’s Dallas, not a lot would surprise us, frankly. Dallas takes Antonio Williams from Clemson to at least replace Pickens with a wide receiver, and the Patriots get that elite downfield weapon for Drake Maye, but Pickens is also, simply, one of the very best in the NFL.

New England would have that missing weapon on offense if they swung a Pickens’ trade.

64. Seattle Seahawks - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Kenneth Walker III is set to be a free agent this offseason, and there is no guarantee that the Seahawks bring him back. If not, they could turn to the 2026 NFL Draft and take Jadarian Price, who has some Javonte Williams to his game and could be a three-down back in the NFL.