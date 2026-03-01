2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive 4-round mock with blockbuster trades

Round 4

101. Tennessee Titans - Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

102. Las Vegas Raiders - Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

103. New York Jets - Bud Clark, S, TCU

104. Arizona Cardinals - Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

105. New York Giants - Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

106. Houston Texans - Jake Slaughter, OC, Florida

107. Cleveland Browns - Brian Parker II, OC, Duke

108. Denver Broncos - Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

109. Kansas City Chiefs - Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

110. Cincinnati Bengals - Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

111. Miami Dolphins - Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

112. Dallas Cowboys - Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

113. Indianapolis Colts - Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

114. Atlanta Falcons - Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC

115. Baltimore Ravens - Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

117. Jacksonville Jaguars - Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

118. Detroit Lions - Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

119. Carolina Panthers - Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

120. Green Bay Packers - Parker Brailsford, OC, Alabama

121. Pittsburgh Steelers - Beau Stephens, OG, Iowa

122. Philadelphia Eagles - Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri

123. Los Angeles Chargers - Aidan Fisher, LB, Indiana

124. Las Vegas Raiders - Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

125. New England Patriots - Jack Endries, TE, Texas

126. Buffalo Bills - Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama

127. San Francisco 49ers - Jaeden Roberts, OG, Alabama

128. Houston Texans - Logan Jones, OC, Iowa

129. Chicago Bears - Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

130. Denver Broncos - Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

131. New England Patriots - Jalen Farmer, OG, Kentucky

132. New Orleans Saints - Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

133. San Francisco 49ers - Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan

134. Las Vegas Raiders - Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

135. Pittsburgh Steelers - Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

136. New Orleans Saints - Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

137. Philadelphia Eagles - Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

138. San Francisco 49ers - Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan

We also have here in Round 4, two more quarterbacks going. The Steelers select Taylen Green, and the Eagles take Drew Allar. Both Pittsburgh and Philly would not do themselves any harm by taking a quarterback, especially the Steelers, as Aaron Rodgers could indeed retire this offseason, which would make the position a huge need.

The Eagles tend to always be a step ahead of most things, and with Jalen Hurts not exactly playing that well in 2025, some have begun to wonder if the Eagles could get a bit frisky and put some pressure on Hurts. Allar truly has all the tools to be a franchise passer, but the mechanics are a bit rough and will need to be redone.