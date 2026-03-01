2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive 4-round mock with blockbuster trades

Round 4
101. Tennessee Titans - Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State
102. Las Vegas Raiders - Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
103. New York Jets - Bud Clark, S, TCU
104. Arizona Cardinals - Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
105. New York Giants - Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
106. Houston Texans - Jake Slaughter, OC, Florida
107. Cleveland Browns - Brian Parker II, OC, Duke
108. Denver Broncos - Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
109. Kansas City Chiefs - Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
110. Cincinnati Bengals - Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina
111. Miami Dolphins - Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri
112. Dallas Cowboys - Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
113. Indianapolis Colts - Hezekiah Masses, CB, California
114. Atlanta Falcons - Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC
115. Baltimore Ravens - Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M
116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
117. Jacksonville Jaguars - Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame
118. Detroit Lions - Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
119. Carolina Panthers - Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
120. Green Bay Packers - Parker Brailsford, OC, Alabama
121. Pittsburgh Steelers - Beau Stephens, OG, Iowa
122. Philadelphia Eagles - Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri
123. Los Angeles Chargers - Aidan Fisher, LB, Indiana
124. Las Vegas Raiders - Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
125. New England Patriots - Jack Endries, TE, Texas
126. Buffalo Bills - Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama
127. San Francisco 49ers - Jaeden Roberts, OG, Alabama
128. Houston Texans - Logan Jones, OC, Iowa
129. Chicago Bears - Michael Taaffe, S, Texas
130. Denver Broncos - Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College
131. New England Patriots - Jalen Farmer, OG, Kentucky
132. New Orleans Saints - Tacario Davis, CB, Washington
133. San Francisco 49ers - Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan
134. Las Vegas Raiders - Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
135. Pittsburgh Steelers - Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
136. New Orleans Saints - Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana
137. Philadelphia Eagles - Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
138. San Francisco 49ers - Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan
We also have here in Round 4, two more quarterbacks going. The Steelers select Taylen Green, and the Eagles take Drew Allar. Both Pittsburgh and Philly would not do themselves any harm by taking a quarterback, especially the Steelers, as Aaron Rodgers could indeed retire this offseason, which would make the position a huge need.
The Eagles tend to always be a step ahead of most things, and with Jalen Hurts not exactly playing that well in 2025, some have begun to wonder if the Eagles could get a bit frisky and put some pressure on Hurts. Allar truly has all the tools to be a franchise passer, but the mechanics are a bit rough and will need to be redone.
