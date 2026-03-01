2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive 4-round mock with blockbuster trades

6. Cleveland Browns - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The entire Browns offensive line is set to hit free agency this offseason, so every spot along the offensive line is a massive need for this team. The Browns get an ideal player in Spencer Fano, who has day one starting ability. This could be a longer rebuild for Cleveland given the circumstances.

7. Washington Commanders - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles also put on a huge show at the NFL Combine, and there is no chance he doesn't go in the top 10 picks, at least in my view. The Washington Commanders would be getting a hyper-athletic, potentially Pro Bowl-level player here with Styles. Washington does need a bit of everything roster-wise, too.

8. New Orleans Saints - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Carnell Tate profiles as yet another no. 1 wide receiver who comes from Ohio State. The New Orleans Saints pair him up with fellow OSU wide receiver Chris Olave and boost the offense that much more for Tyler Shough, who played well down the stretch in 2025.

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Kansas City Chiefs snag Peter Woods at pick nine in our latest mock draft. Woods is a versatile defensive tackle and a much-needed boost to a limp, uninspiring defensive line room. The Chiefs do still need to add some offensive weapons, though.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (FL)

Rueben Bain Jr. slides a bit, but not too much. His arm length is absolutely a concern, but he's a good football player, and teams need to draft those players. The Cincinnati Bengals don't have much going for them on the defensive side of the ball and simply need to stack that unit with as many competent players as possible.