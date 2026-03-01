2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive 4-round mock with blockbuster trades

16. New York Jets - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The New York Jets now flip to the offensive side of the ball and take Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State. Outside of Garrett Wilson, the Jets don't have much else at wide receiver, but they appear poised to keep running back Breece Hall in the mix, so if nothing else, the weaponry could be in a solid spot, especially if Mason Taylor takes a step forward in year two.

17. Detroit Lions - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Speaking of wide receivers, the Detroit Lions passing attack was a bit top-heavy in 2025, and it's never, ever a bad idea to build on a strength in the NFL. While the Lions do need some defensive help, the idea of taking Makai Lemon here and supercharging the offense is hard for General Manager Brad Holmes to pass up.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Jermod McCoy is someone who could be both the best player available at this point and a major position of need for the Minnesota Vikings. Brian Flores is back in the picture as the defensive coordinator, and the Vikings are going to win with defense in 2026. It'd be malpractice if they didn't aggressively fill needs in the secondary.

19. Carolina Panthers - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The younger brother of AJ Terrell, Avieon Terrell can likely play in the slot or on the outside, and this type of versatility would be extremely welcome in any NFL defense. The Carolina Panthers snag him at pick 19.

20. Dallas Cowboys - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Dallas taking two defensive prospects with picks 12 and 20 makes a lot of sense, and while the defensive tackle room is already pretty stocked up after the major Quinnen Williams trade, there is never such a thing as too many competent defensive tackles.