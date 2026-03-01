2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive 4-round mock with blockbuster trades

Steelers trade pick 21 to Dolphins for WR Jaylen Waddle

21. Miami Dolphins - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Our first major move, the Pittsburgh Steelers pony up a first-round pick, acquiring wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The Miami Dolphins have clearly entered into a massive rebuild, and an outright release of Tua Tagovailoa could be on the horizon. The Dolphins might end up having to eat about $100 million in dead money, so this team isn't competing anytime soon.

In the meantime, they should trade some key veterans who could be worth a bit on the trade market, like Waddle. The Steelers get another stud receiver for the room and instantly elevate whoever is playing quarterback in 2026.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Caleb Banks' measurables are off the charts. His ceiling could be an eventual top-10 player at the position in a few years. He is a bit raw, but you can't teach the size and athleticism, so this is a great pick for the Los Angeles Chargers near the bottom of Round 1.

23. Philadelphia Eagles - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Kadyn Proctor might be a tackle in the NFL, but he might also be a guard. Either way, the Philadelphia Eagles do have a bit of a need on the offensive line and could take Proctor with the idea that he is going to be a starter somewhere along the offensive line at some point.

24. Cleveland Browns - Ahkeem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Browns now flip to the defensive side of the ball and beef up the pass rush with Ahkeem Mesidor, the second first-round pass-rusher from Miami.

Bears trade pick 25 and 2027 1st-round pick to Raiders for EDGE Maxx Crosby

25. Las Vegas Raiders - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Our second major pick sees the Raiders parting with Maxx Crosby for two first-round picks, which would be a great haul for Vegas. This thrusts them back into the first round, where they take Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling. The name of the game now is building around Mendoza as aggressively as possible.