2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive 4-round mock with blockbuster trades

26. Buffalo Bills - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

CJ Allen might be the smartest player in the entire NFL Draft class. Not only is Allen going to be a good pro, but the Buffalo Bills do have a rather urgent need at linebacker. This fit makes all the sense in the world.

27. San Francisco 49ers - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The defensive line is going to be a major point of emphasis for the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. They start things off in this mock draft with TJ Parker, a pass-rusher from Clemson.

Texans trade pick 28 to Dolphins for RB De’Von Achane

28. Miami Dolphins - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Yet another major move here for the Dolphins, as they are able to pry a first-round pick from the Houston Texans and send De'Von Achane to Houston. The Texans get an elite linebacker to make things flow nicer on offense, and Miami is selecting in the first round for the third time in our latest mock draft.

Ty Simpson is a developmental quarterback, but the Dolphins took a worthwhile, bold swing.

Rams trade pick 29 to Chiefs for CB Trent McDuffie

29. Kansas City Chiefs - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The Chiefs part with cornerback Trent McDuffie, but they get a first-round pick back in the deal. In this mock, McDuffie heads to the Rams and becomes a long-term fixture for the secondary. The Rams would be getting an instant-impact player at a huge position of need, and the Chiefs can flip McDuffie for KC Concepcion, a receiver who is simply elite with the ball in his hands.

30. Denver Broncos - Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

The Denver Broncos need to get a bit more stout against the run along the defensive line. Yes, it's a great unit, but it leaves a bit of meat on the bone, especially later in the season. Lee Hunter is a massive human being and someone who could simply plug holes on defense for Vance Joseph's unit.

The Broncos should also sniff the trade market at some point for an upgrade on the offensive side of the ball, as Bo Nix needs another reliable weapon.