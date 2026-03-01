2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive 4-round mock with blockbuster trades

36. Las Vegas Raiders - Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders make a smart move to reunite Mendoza with a collegiate teammate in Omar Cooper Jr. The Raiders need to ensure every single avenue is exhausted to build around Mendoza, as this could finally be the quarterback this team has been searching for. It's never a bad idea to bring familiarity from college into the NFL.

37. New York Giants - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

In keeping with the Giants getting aggressive on offense, the team takes some tackle help, grabbing Max Iheanachor from Arizona State at pick 37. Like the Raiders with Mendoza, the Giants need to aggressively build around Jaxson Dart at all costs, and with John Harbaugh as the head coach, things could really begin to work out well for this franchise.

38. Houston Texans - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

After trading their first-round pick for Achane, the Texans get a slam-dunk guard in Vega Ioane. He's a day one starter along the interior, and in my eyes, is one of the few 'can't-miss' prospects in the entire class. Achane and Ioane for Houston in this mock draft is an incredible haul thus far.

39. Cleveland Browns - Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Zion Young has the tools and traits to be an every-down pass-rusher in the NFL, so this is another wise pick for the Browns, who already added to the rush earlier with Mesidor. As we have said, it's never a bad idea to build on a strength. Cleveland could win games because of their defense in 2026.

40. Kansas City Chiefs - R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

The Chiefs also get in on the pass rush fun after trading away McDuffie to the Rams earlier in this mock. R Mason Thomas is one of the many day one/day two-ish pass-rushers who are going to make an impact in the NFL.