2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive 4-round mock with blockbuster trades

41. Cincinnati Bengals - Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

The Bengals are going to keep wasting away the prime Joe Burrow if they don’t make a notable investment on the defensive side of the ball, and that’s been the theme thus far in this mock draft. Anthony Hill Jr. could actually go in the first round, but he drops to pick 41, where Cincy makes the move.

Hill can do a bit of everything well, but does need a bit of refinement. The potential and upside are very obviously there, though.

42. New Orleans Saints - Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Christen Miller, a defensive tackle from Georgia, is headed to the Saints at pick 42. After grabbing a receiver in Round 1, General Manager Mickey Loomis flips to the other side of the ball and addresses a unit that does need some youth.

Don’t sleep on the Saints, as this team all of a sudden has the pieces needed to really make a run at the NFC South title in the 2026 NFL Season.

43. Miami Dolphins - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Miami has gotten to work big-time in this mock draft, trading both Waddle and Achane for first-round picks. It’s a clear sign of what could be to come, and this is obviously going to be a years-long rebuild for the Phins, especially if one of Waddle or Achane is indeed traded.

The Dolphins grab Blake Miller from Clemson. Miller was starting a ton of games in college and does at least bring a high floor into the NFL. Miami has to build this thing from the inside out.

44. New York Jets - Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

The Jets grab Emmanuel Pregnon from Oregon, a solid guard prospect. New York needs to set the stage to some degree for a massive quarterback investment, likely coming in the 2027 NFL Draft. The ideal scenario here is that the front office adds enough pieces to essentially insert a rookie quarterback into the mix and enjoy that development after 2026.