2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive chaos dominates latest Round 1 predictions

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love on the Kansas City Chiefs could come true. Love should fall this far, and it's about time that General Manager Brett Veach quit assuming that Patrick Mahomes is going to continue to be able to carry most of the load on offense. Even the best quarterbacks need more help sometimes.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Mansoor Delane is just on another level in coverage and could find himself as one of the better cornerbacks in the league during his rookie season. Cincinnati needs help all over the defensive side of the ball.

11. Miami Dolphins - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

Francis Mauigoa might have to play guard in the NFL, but he plays with a nasty demeanor and is someone who could make that transition rather easily. Miami has to get tougher in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

12. New Orleans Saints (via DAL) - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The New Orleans Saints moved down a few picks with the Dallas Cowboys and still got a top-tier prospect, taking Jordyn Tyson to pair up with Chris Olave. Tyler Shough played better than expected in 2025 and could take a huge leap with the right additions.

13. Tennessee Titans (via LAR) - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Keldric Faulk is the pick for the Tennessee Titans after moving down nine picks. The Titans do have a reason to entertain moving down, as the roster has holes everywhere.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Makai Lemon is a strong selection for the Baltimore Ravens, a team that always seems to have a need at the position. Jesse Minter is now the head coach after a near 20-year stint by John Harbaugh.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via TB) - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Philadelphia Eagles are also trading up and take Jermod McCoy, directly addressing a huge position of need in a major way.

16. New York Jets - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The younger brother of AJ Terrell, Avieon Terrell can line up in the slot or on the outside, which is a skillset that could be put to use immediately.