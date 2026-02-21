2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive chaos dominates latest Round 1 predictions

17. Detroit Lions - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Caleb Lomo is the second Utah tackle to go in Round 1 of our latest mock draft. The Detroit Lions took Tate Ratledge high in the 2025 NFL Draft and are again seen using a top pick on an encouraging offensive lineman.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq is the best tight end prospect in the country. He has receiving upside and can block - there isn't much more here. Sadiq is a clear-cut 'very good NFL player' and should go in the top 20 picks.

19. Carolina Panthers - Ahkeem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

Ahkeem Mesidor is older for a rookie, but good pass rushers are sometimes hard to come by in the NFL, as the Carolina Panthers make the selection in our latest mock.

20. Dallas Cowboys - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Dallas being able to grab Styles and Peter Woods would be a sensational first-round haul, but the secondary would still need some work.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Pittsburgh Steelers have to take a stab on a quarterback at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft, especially if Aaron Rodgers does not return, which is very possible. The Steelers snag Ty Simpson at pick 21 and instantly give Mike McCarthy a young quarterback to try and develop. This would be a great, forward-thinking pick by the Steelers.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Kadyn Proctor is a tackle, but he also might be a collegiate tackle who kicks inside to guard in the NFL. Either way, the Los Angeles Chargers could absolutely make it work for years to come.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via PHI) - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded down with the Philadelphia Eagles but were still able to get Caleb Banks. Banks does not have the collegiate production, but he's got an insane ceiling, perhaps the highest among most interior defensive line prospects this year.

24. Cleveland Browns - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Browns use both first-round picks along the offensive line in a clear investment at one of the most important positions in all of sports.