2026 NFL Mock Draft: Newest 1st-round mock draft predictions

25. Chicago Bears: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

Raising the floor on the offensive line was crucial for the Bears in 2025, and the same could be said of the defensive line in 2026. They need to continue adding players there so they can keep bringing waves.

26. Buffalo Bills: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

It feels like Keon Coleman's time in Buffalo is done. The Josh Palmer signing was a failure. The Bills need to reset the WR position and Makai Lemon would be an absolutely perfect fit here.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Cisse, DB, South Carolina

The 49ers need a lot of different pieces, but it's hard to pass on top-tier talent at the cornerback position this late in the first round. I think they'll go with a DB or offensive lineman.

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

The Texans need to focus on the offensive and defensive line prospects early in this year's class, and they have a lot of veteran players coming up on expiring deals on the defensive front.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

There might not be a more hand-in-glove fit for the Sean McVay offense than Gennings Dunker in the 1st round if the Rams want an offensive tackle. He can play multiple positions and start wherever they want him right away.

30. New England Patriots: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

The Patriots are another team that needs help on both sides of the line of scrimmage. They had the worst sack differential of any team in the league, so a pass rusher or pass protector makes sense for them.

31. Denver Broncos: Monroe Freeling, OL, Georgia

The Broncos have not taken an offensive tackle in any round of the NFL Draft since they drafted Garett Bolles in the 1st round back in 2017. It's time for them to bring another big man in for Zach Strief to mold.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Seahawks have a number of key players in the defensive backfield coming up on expiring contracts, so they'll look to reset some contract clocks and Colton Hood is a phenomenal talent.