2026 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting top 10 picks if Texas QB Arch Manning declared

The deadline for collegiate players to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft has passed, and one of the major decisions that will have huge impacts at the top was when Texas quarterback Arch Manning decided to return to school for another season.

The Texas QB is the nephew of both Peyton and Eli Manning, so his decision to return to school was likely after a ton of advice from two former NFL greats. Had Manning declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, he would have easily gone first or second overall.

In fact, we created a hypothetical 2026 NFL mock draft if Arch Manning had opted to declare for this year's NFL Draft, which is taking place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Predicting the 2026 NFL Draft if Texas quarterback Arch Manning had declared

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Arch Manning, QB Texas

Arch Manning would absolutely go first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he'd head to the AFC West to play for the Las Vegas Raiders, who plan on hiring Klint Kubiak as the next head coach. The last time a Manning was playing quarterback with a Kubiak as the head coach, it was the 2015 season with the Denver Broncos.

And that season worked out quite well for Denver.

2. New York Jets - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza would drop to the second overall selection and head to the New York Jets. Mendoza is a very worthy prospect and can do a little bit of everything at the position. He doesn't boast a ton of high-end athleticism, but the accuracy and being able to win from the pocket are two things he can do and how he can sustain a long NFL career.

3. Arizona Cardinals - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese is an impact starter from day one once he gets drafted. The Arizona Cardinals have some quarterback concerns of their own, but still would not be able to trade up for Manning or Mendoza, as neither Raiders nor Jets would have interest in moving down.

After quarterback, prioritizing the trenches is the way to go.

4. Tennessee Titans - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

Speaking of the trenches, the Tennessee Titans select Rueben Bain Jr and give new Titans' head coach Robert Saleh a high-end pass rusher. With Cam Ward being in place and showing a lot of promise down the stretch in 2025, the Titans could be building something special.