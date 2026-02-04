2026 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting top 10 picks if Texas QB Arch Manning declared

5. New York Giants - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The New York Giants select Carnell Tate in this mock draft and get another potentially high-end pass-catcher for Jaxson Dart. At some point in 2026, the G-Men could have both Malik Nabers and Carnell Tate running routes together.

Those two could form one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL for years to come. This pick would be about maximizing the Dart era.

6. Cleveland Browns - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Another wide receiver off the board here, as the Cleveland Browns snag Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State. The Browns just hired Todd Monken as head coach, and Monken does have a strong track record of being a sharp offensive mind, especially when it comes to building a passing offense.

Jerry Jeudy was brought over to the Browns back in 2024, and he just has not panned out like they had hoped.

7. Washington Commanders - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Washington Commanders select Caleb Downs from Ohio State at pick seven in this mock draft and get someone who is a truly special defensive back prospect. Downs is a day one starter and can quite literally do everything on the backend of the defense.

8. New Orleans Saints - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The New Orleans Saints may have backed into a future franchise quarterback in Tyler Shough, who played very well in 2025 and is clearly going to go into 2026 as the QB1 of this team. The Saints have been near the bottom of the NFL for a little bit now and should have begun a thorought rebuild once Sean Payton left.

Well, the Saints could get back on track in a big way and might even be able to compete for the NFC South title in 2026 with a year two breakout from Tyler Shough and an added weapon in the backfield in Jeremiyah Love, an elite running back prospect from Notre Dame.

This could also more 'officially' signal the end of the Alvin Kamara era.

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Kansas City Chiefs are very likely not picking in the top-10 for as long as Patrick Mahomes still knows how to play football, so while a pick on offense might be what fans want, the Chiefs should instead bolster the trenches and get more stout along the defensive line.

Peter Woods is a top defensive line prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft and would be an instant boost to a DL that was limp and uninspiring in 2025.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

At 6-6 and 285 pounds, Keldric Faulk brings good size to the defensive line for the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincy has to invest into the defensive side of the ball this offseason and are very likely using the 10th overall pick somewhere along that unit.