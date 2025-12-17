2026 NFL Mock Draft: This updated mock draft will make your head spin

5. New York Giants (via NYJ) - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The New York Giants get a ton of NFL Draft capital by moving down in their trade with the New York Jets, and in a shocking turn of events, the Giants grab Jeremiyah Love, the best running back in the country. Love could be plenty good enough to warrant this pick, as he is the rare RB prospect who can literally do everything at the position.

6. Arizona Cardinals - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Arizona Cardinals are likely moving on from Kyler Murray in some capacity this offseason, and I have a feeling they could pursue some type of veteran QB trade. The Cardinals should take the best player available on the board, and the best non-quarterback in the country might actually be the talented safety from Ohio State, Caleb Downs.

7. New Orleans Saints - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

The Saints could have something special with Tyler Shough, so this offseason should be about stacking up as much talent as possible. They take Arvell Reese from Ohio State and hopefully inject more life into this defensive front for years to come.

8. Washington Commanders - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Washington Commanders need help everywhere, to be completely honest, as the Adam Peters GM tenure is really just Jayden Daniels so far. The Commanders take Keldric Faulk from Auburn and do have a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, as that unit is missing a ton of talent.

9. Cincinnati Bengals - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Cincinnati Bengals could really take any top defensive prospect with their first-round pick, and it would be the right move. They take Mansoor Delane here, as he is the best CB in the class and probably the best player available at this point.

10. Los Angeles Rams - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Los Angeles Rams own the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick, which is something. The Rams are a juggernaut this year and could set themselves up even more for the long-term. They take Caleb Lomu and get younger at the tackle position. Investing in the trenches is a huge way to ensure long-term success, period.