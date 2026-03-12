2026 NFL mock draft: Top 10 predictions after first wave of NFL Free Agency

The NFL Free Agency frenzy has been absolutely doing its thing early on, and we've had some major trades, big-time contracts handed out, and teams filling needs left and right.

We've also had the biggest trade of them all wiped right off the board as the Baltimore Ravens reneged on the Maxx Crosby blockbuster with the Las Vegas Raiders.

After the initial wave of news, what might the top 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft look like? How much has free agency changed each team's plans?

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Top 10 picks shaken up by initial wave of NFL Free Agency

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The plan for the Raiders with the #1 overall pick in the draft hasn't changed, despite the fact that they've already handed out $281 million in free agent contracts (and counting), and now have Maxx Crosby's contract back on the books.

If the Raiders somehow back themselves into their current free agency haul, which includes the addition of Tyler Linderbaum at the center position, as well as Crosby on the roster, the offseason takes on a completely different complexion. We'll see if Crosby is still on his way out, but for the time being, Raiders fans can at least temporarily dream about the big moves they just made to upgrade the team in combination with Crosby and Fernando Mendoza at the helm.

And no more Geno Smith.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Even though there have been some mock draft scenarios looking at the possibility of the Jets going with more of a "traditional" edge rusher prospect here like David Bailey, it's going to be too tough for them to pass on the upside of Arvell Reese.

Reese has somewhat of a similar projection from the college level to the pros as Micah Parsons once did. The raw pass rushing tools are obvious, and even though he only had 6.5 sacks at Ohio State, he's still got the chops to be a 12-15 sack type of player at the next level.

The Jets need him to be highly productive right away playing opposite Will McDonald IV.