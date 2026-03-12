2026 NFL mock draft: Top 10 predictions after first wave of NFL Free Agency

3. Arizona Cardinals: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Arizona Cardinals are going to be a really interesting team to watch. I don't think we can say for sure that the decision to bring back James Conner and sign Tyler Allgeier in free agency completely takes them out of the running for Jeremiyah Love, but it does sort of indicate they might go a different direction with this pick.

The offensive line is a clear area of need, but will they have a prospect ranked high enough here to take ahead of David Bailey or even Sonny Styles? Bailey could be an immediate impact player off the edge for Arizona, pairing him up with Josh Sweat. Only two players on the Cardinals had more than two sacks last season, and one of them was longtime veteran Calais Campbell.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

After the spending spree they just went on in NFL Free Agency, bringing in a ton of help for the defensive side of the ball, the Titans would probably be dancing around their war room if Jeremiyah Love was there for them in the 2026 NFL Draft. And frankly, this might be Love's "floor".

We've already seen teams in the top 10 picks like the Saints and Chiefs pick up the likes of Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker in NFL Free Agency, perhaps knowing that teams ahead of them are already poised to take Love if he falls into their laps.

Love would be an easy button for young quarterback Cam Ward to grow alongside in Brian Daboll's offense, which also added Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger already.