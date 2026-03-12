2026 NFL mock draft: Top 10 predictions after first wave of NFL Free Agency

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Nobody put on a better show at the NFL Scouting Combine than Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, who was electric in the 40-yard dash and the vertical jump, posting a 4.46 and 43-5-inch vert. The crazy thing about Styles's performance at the Combine is the fact that he's 6-foot-5, 244 pounds.

That type of athlete at the linebacker position is exactly what the Giants need, a converted safety with elite range and playmaking ability at the position. Styles could have a similar role, at least in some ways, to that of Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore.

I don't see any way John Harbaugh won't love the idea of bringing Styles to New York.

6. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Cleveland Browns have already been hard at work trying to improve their offensive line this offseason. They have brought in Tytus Howard via trade with the Texans, and went out in NFL Free agency and already landed a couple of big fish in left guard Zion Johnson as well as center/guard Elgton Jenkins.

The long-term picture at left tackle is going to need some clarity, and while this feels like a really high spot for Georgia's Monroe Freeling, he might be the best "true" left tackle in this class. The talent is there, but the Browns would be projecting because he's certainly not a unanimous top-10 player.

Perhaps they could trade down and still get him, but you never know when another team is thinking the same thing you are.