2026 NFL mock draft: Top 10 predictions after first wave of NFL Free Agency

7. Washington Commanders: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Washington Commanders went out and addressed their pass rush off the edge in a significant way already in the early goings of NFL Free Agency. They gave a massive contract to former Ravens 1st-round pick Odafe Oweh, who was stellar this year for the Chargers after being traded, and they also brought in former Jaguars 1st-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson, who was a stud this past season for the Patriots.

That shouldn't completely take them out of the running for Rueben Bain, but the receiver position should get a shove up the board here and Carnell Tate might be the better player on the board regardless.

8. New Orleans Saints: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Out of all the teams who were ultra-aggressive in the early portion of NFL Free Agency, it could be argued that the Saints' pickups were the most impressive overall.

They've added Travis Etienne at the running back position, bringing him back to his home state of Louisiana. They stole David Edwards from the Buffalo Bills for their offensive line. They got Kaden Elliss back from the Falcons, one of the most underrated off-ball linebackers in the NFL. They also added Noah Fant for some intriguing depth at tight end.

With Alontae Taylor bolting for the Titans, I'm not sure there's a better replacement in Brandon Staley's defense than Caleb Downs. Downs can do it all in the defensive backfield, and will be an instant impact player.