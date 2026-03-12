2026 NFL mock draft: Top 10 predictions after first wave of NFL Free Agency

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The shine of Kenneth Walker signing and Travis Kelce returning for another year has blinded everyone in the NFL world from all the Chiefs have lost on the defensive side of the ball. They got a haul in a trade with the Rams for Trent McDuffie, but they still lost Trent McDuffie.

The Chiefs have also said goodbye to Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, Leo Chenal, and even Joshua Williams. The defensive side of the ball has been absolutely gutted, especially the secondary. With one of their first-round picks -- maybe both -- the Chiefs need to snag the top corner on their board.

Mansoor Delane's abilities in man coverage should make him a perfect fit for Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain, DE, Miami

Especially now that Trey Hendrickson is officially gone -- do a division rival, no less -- the Bengals have to be looking at the defensive front with this 10th overall pick.

And in this scenario, they get a massive stroke of luck.

Rueben Bain has typically been projected no later than the 7th overall pick in our mock draft scenarios, but it wouldn't be a shock to see him slide down the board slightly because of his physical metrics. The production is there from Bain, so he'll still go high in the draft, but the arm length is going to be something teams knock him for.

The Bengals won't complain, because this would be a steal and a great landing spot for Bain to play early on.