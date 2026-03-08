2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft before NFL Free Agency frenzy

19. Carolina Panthers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

The Carolina Panthers are going to be a fun team to watch all offseason. They obviously have a solid foundation after winning the division this past year, but there are still some obvious holes to address this year, including getting more of a presence off the edge.

The Panthers threw some darts at players like Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen in last year’s draft, but they shouldn’t be considered “set” off the edge, by any stretch. Akheem Mesidor is a bit of an older prospect, but he was wildly productive for Miami this past season, and his skills translate well to the next level.

Age might be the only reason he falls this far in the draft. He’ll be 25 this coming season, but his productivity and effort off the edge could be exactly what the Panthers need to get to the next level on the defensive side of the ball.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Dallas Cowboys got a safety with their top pick, and I won’t say they need to “shoehorn” a pass rusher into this slot, but the urgency to get help off the edge is high.

We’ll likely see the Cowboys go after someone big in free agency to make an impact off the edge, whether that ends up being someone like Trey Hendrickson or Odafe Oweh, but with Donovan Ezeiruaku’s recent procedure, they might have to double up in the NFL Draft.

Cashius Howell was outstanding for Texas A&M this past season, and frankly, he could be a steal at this spot for the Cowboys. Dallas already has the playmakers on the interior defensive line, and they’ll pursue players to fill other needs at linebacker in free agency. Getting a young player like Howell off the edge would be huge.