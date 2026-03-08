2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft before NFL Free Agency frenzy

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

Now how funny would it be if the Pittsburgh Steelers reunite Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers, and then use a 1st-round pick on the receiver position?

This was famously a point of contention between Rodgers and the Packers for many years, and something that was a huge talking point going into last year’s draft when the Packers took a receiver for the first time in the first round since 2002.

As ironic as it would be, it’s probably necessary for the Steelers, who have DK Metcalf and pretty much nobody else they can rely on right now at the receiver position. Omar Cooper was phenomenal this past year during Indiana’s championship run, and his big-play abilities would be welcomed in McCarthy’s offense. He’s been shooting up draft boards over the past three months.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

The Los Angeles Chargers have already started the process of reloading on the offensive line this offseason, signing veteran center Tyler Biadasz to a contract. With Biadasz coming in as the starting center, the focus will now shift to the guard positions, where the team is poised to let Zion Johnson test free agency and has already cut Mekhi Becton.

Kadyn Proctor projects as a tackle at the next level, but he could also play guard in the right situation. For the Chargers, he might represent the ideal first-round pick because of that flexibility. Proctor could reasonably be expected to fill in at tackle if either (or both) of Joe Alt or Rashawn Slater need more time, or if there are any complications in their recovery process.

Proctor could immediately slot at one of the guard positions, and give the Chargers another big man to rely on and develop in front of Justin Herbert. They need it badly.