2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft before NFL Free Agency frenzy

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Lomu, OL, Utah

The bread and butter for Howie Roseman in the NFL Draft is athletic big men on either side of the ball. And he’s taken a bit of a hiatus from that in the 1st round over the past couple of years, so it might be time to jump back into that end of the pool.

The Eagles have some long-term situations to consider on the offensive line with Lane Johnson entering his age-36 season, Landon Dickerson already contemplating retirement, and the right guard position being unsettled.

Caleb Lomu projects as the type of flexible big man with athleticism the Eagles could mold and develop under new offensive line coach Chris Kuper, who has some big shoes to fill with the departure of Jeff Stoutland. Lomu would be a great project for him to start with, even if this pick would be made with one eye on 2027.

24. Cleveland Browns: Blake Miller, OL, Clemson

The trade for Tytus Howard – and subsequent contract extension – had me sitting on this mock draft pick for way too long. I might just be overthinking it, but I couldn’t help but wonder if the best solution for the Browns wouldn’t be to trade down from that 6th overall spot and take Monroe Freeling at a more reasonable pick slot.

Or just take him at 6…

Either way, Blake Miller played a lot of football at Clemson, and is an Ohio native who grew up idolizing Joe Thomas. Being a fan of the team doesn’t make him the ideal fit, but certainly you want to build your roster with players who want to be there, especially when it comes to this organization.

Miller is a right tackle, but with his athletic traits, he could flip to the left side in Cleveland.