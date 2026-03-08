2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft before NFL Free Agency frenzy

25. Chicago Bears: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Chicago Bears missed out on the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes, so we’ll see what their backup plan ends up being off the edge. They also cut veteran linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, so that position group is going to need to be addressed.

They’ve got a great opportunity to address it in this year’s draft, where the linebacker position group seems to be overflowing with talent in the early rounds.

CJ Allen is one of the best prospects in the class, although his size is not exactly in the “elite” category. He does a little better than just getting by, and has the type of instincts teams covet at the position. He looks like the rare off-ball linebacker coming up from the college ranks who could be a “green dot” player during his rookie season.

26. Buffalo Bills: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Even after going after DJ Moore in a pre-draft trade with the Chicago Bears, could the Buffalo Bills pass on this kind of value in the 1st round? Even if the Bills go after someone else in NFL Free Agency like Romeo Doubs or Mike Evans, I’m not sure they’d be able to pass on Jordyn Tyson in this pick slot.

The addition of a player like Jordyn Tyson would give the Bills something they’ve desperately lacked in recent years: Enviable depth at the wide receiver position. There was once a time when they had it for Josh Allen, but the glory days are in the past at this point. It’s time for Joe Brady to fire up a new era.

And we know the receiver position is of critical importance to the way Brady calls the offense. We saw it at its best when he was at LSU with the greatest assembly of receivers at the college level anyone’s ever seen.