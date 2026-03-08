2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft before NFL Free Agency frenzy

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams): Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

Although there are a lot of immediate needs to address for the Chiefs, there are also the question marks regarding some of the stars on this team whose time may be coming to a close in the near future. One of those players is veteran defensive lineman Chris Jones, who is already going to be turning 32 years old in July, believe it or not.

The Chiefs still have a few good years left with Jones, there’s no doubt, but they’ve also got to put one eye on the future. And that’s exactly what this pick of Caleb Banks is about. Banks might be getting viewed a lot differently if injuries hadn’t limited him to just three games this past year.

You just don’t see many players at 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, with 35-inch arms, who can move like this guy. In some ways, Banks should remind the Chiefs a lot of Chris Jones coming out of Mississippi State. He could end up being a steal this late.

30. Denver Broncos: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

The Denver Broncos are set to potentially lose John Franklin-Myers in NFL Free Agency, and that’s putting it nicely. They haven’t even talked to his representatives, so JFM is leaving Denver, there’s no doubt. The team has players in place to reload on the defensive front, but general manager George Paton also loves drafting to a strength.

Peter Woods is a player who could be viewed by teams in the back half of the first-round as a real bargain, because his 2024 tape had us projecting him in the top-10 picks for the majority of the offseason. If he can return to that form, he could be the steal of the 1st round for somebody.

Maybe the Denver Broncos, who have set franchise records for sacks in consecutive seasons.