2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft before NFL Free Agency frenzy

31. New England Patriots: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

We’ll see what the Patriots end up doing with this selection. Will they eventually give in and get a deal done to bring AJ Brown to New England? Will they go after Alec Pierce in NFL Free Agency and call it good there?

I still think Denzel Boston – not just because of his name – could be the ideal receiver target for the Patriots in this draft. Maybe even regardless of whether or not they go after Pierce in free agency. Boston has the type of catch radius that will play so well with the Patriots’ downfield attack, and his ball skills are some of the best in the class.

If the Patriots can find a way to add Pierce and Boston to the mix, they’ll have an enviable group for Drake Maye to get the ball to.

32. Seattle Seahawks: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Just like his teammate Peter Woods, TJ Parker was once a mainstay in the top 10 overall picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. The 2024 tape is much better for Parker as well, but the ceiling remains very high for him.

Development and progression are not always linear, and the hype surrounding prospects is a very real thing when it comes to the way NFL teams perceive them. But a team like the Seahawks will see Parker’s 2024 tape and believe they can get that player consistently.

Seattle’s defense was elite this past season, and with the possibility of Boye Mafe leaving in NFL Free Agency, they’ll be looking to add more playmakers off the edge. Parker could be a great dart throw here with the last pick in the first round.