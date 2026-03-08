2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft before NFL Free Agency frenzy

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 2nd-round predictions

33. New York Jets: Keldric Faulk, EDGE/DL, Auburn

34. Arizona Cardinals: Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M

35. Tennessee Titans: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

37. New York Giants: Kevin Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

38. Houston Texans: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

39. Cleveland Browns: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

42. New Orleans Saints: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

43. Miami Dolphins: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

44. New York Jets: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

45. Baltimore Ravens: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

47. Indianapolis Colts: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

48. Atlanta Falcons: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

49. Minnesota Vikings: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

50. Detroit Lions: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

51. Carolina Panthers: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

52. Green Bay Packers: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

57. Chicago Bears: AJ Haulcy, SAF, LSU

58. San Francisco 49ers: Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee

59. Houston Texans: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

60. Chicago Bears: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

61. Los Angeles Rams: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

62. Denver Broncos: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon

63. New England Patriots: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

64. Seattle Seahawks: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

A couple of teams are making their first selections here in the second round of this 2026 NFL mock draft, including the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts are poised to let Alec Pierce out the door in NFL Free Agency, which will create a need at the wide receiver position. One player who has been rising a little bit in the public perception as of late is Alabama's Germie Bernard. There might be better one-for-one replacements for Alec Pierce's ability to challenge teams vertically, but Bernard would be a really nice value in the middle of round two for the Colts.

The Browns make one of the most interesting picks of this mock draft by taking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson in the second round. They just have to keep throwing darts at the quarterback position, and after seeing the way Tyler Shough came through for the Saints in the second round of last year's draft, maybe they will be inspired to take Simpson and bet on his talent.

Another pick here in round two that might fly under the radar is the Steelers getting Jadarian Price. Between the additions of Price and Omar Cooper, the Steelers would be doing a great job of setting the table both now and into the future for whoever is playing the quarterback position for them.