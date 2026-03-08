2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft before NFL Free Agency frenzy

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 2nd-round predictions
33. New York Jets: Keldric Faulk, EDGE/DL, Auburn
34. Arizona Cardinals: Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M
35. Tennessee Titans: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
36. Las Vegas Raiders: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
37. New York Giants: Kevin Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
38. Houston Texans: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
39. Cleveland Browns: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
40. Kansas City Chiefs: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
42. New Orleans Saints: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
43. Miami Dolphins: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
44. New York Jets: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
45. Baltimore Ravens: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
47. Indianapolis Colts: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
48. Atlanta Falcons: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
49. Minnesota Vikings: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
50. Detroit Lions: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
51. Carolina Panthers: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia
52. Green Bay Packers: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
54. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
57. Chicago Bears: AJ Haulcy, SAF, LSU
58. San Francisco 49ers: Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee
59. Houston Texans: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa
60. Chicago Bears: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan
61. Los Angeles Rams: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
62. Denver Broncos: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon
63. New England Patriots: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
64. Seattle Seahawks: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
A couple of teams are making their first selections here in the second round of this 2026 NFL mock draft, including the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts are poised to let Alec Pierce out the door in NFL Free Agency, which will create a need at the wide receiver position. One player who has been rising a little bit in the public perception as of late is Alabama's Germie Bernard. There might be better one-for-one replacements for Alec Pierce's ability to challenge teams vertically, but Bernard would be a really nice value in the middle of round two for the Colts.
The Browns make one of the most interesting picks of this mock draft by taking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson in the second round. They just have to keep throwing darts at the quarterback position, and after seeing the way Tyler Shough came through for the Saints in the second round of last year's draft, maybe they will be inspired to take Simpson and bet on his talent.
Another pick here in round two that might fly under the radar is the Steelers getting Jadarian Price. Between the additions of Price and Omar Cooper, the Steelers would be doing a great job of setting the table both now and into the future for whoever is playing the quarterback position for them.
