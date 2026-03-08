2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft before NFL Free Agency frenzy

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

If the Arizona Cardinals go after Malik Willis at the quarterback position in NFL Free Agency, I think it would be a shock if they do anything but take Jeremiyah Love in this spot. Yes, the Cardinals have a need at the right tackle position, but you can’t pass on a talent like Jeremiyah Love here when your offense is going to need to run the ball the majority of the time this coming season.

Having a threat like Jeremiyah Love could help make Willis’s life so much easier going forward, and Love is probably the best overall player in this class, regardless of position.

That type of game-changing talent can’t be ignored for a team like Arizona, which desperately needs as many building blocks as it can get.

4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

This is a really solid draft class for what the Titans will need after NFL Free Agency. It looks like the Titans are going to be aggressive in adding players with their ample cap space, so they should enter the 2026 NFL Draft with plenty of flexibility. I like a number of options here. If Jeremiyah Love or Arvell Reese fall to this pick, they could be no-brainer selections. If the Titans love Sonny Styles as a fit for Robert Saleh’s defense, they should take him.

But David Bailey also helps fill this team’s biggest need off the edge. The trade to acquire Jermaine Johnson is obviously a big help, but is that a long-term move?

David Bailey could be the best pure pass rusher in this class off the edge, and Robert Saleh knows how crucial that is to building a contender.