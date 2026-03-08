2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft before NFL Free Agency frenzy

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The New York Giants just released veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke, and while they might not use their most valuable draft capital to fill that need, it could make a lot of sense to do so if Sonny Styles is still on the board.

In an era of otherworldly Scouting Combine workouts and pro days, Sonny Styles managed to set a new standard. Already a unicorn at 6-foot-5, 244 pounds, Styles ran a blazing 4.46 in the 40-yard dash with a 43.5-inch vertical jump.

Not only has John Harbaugh historically prioritized the linebacker position, but the way Kyle Hamilton made such an impact in his defense in Baltimore will have this particular coaching staff dreaming big for a player like this.

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Cleveland Browns could absolutely draft to their biggest need here and go after someone like Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, but that would be a massive reach by comparison to taking a top-tier receiver prospect like Carnell Tate. There are other tackle options later in this draft that could still make sense for the Browns, or even players who could be swing options at guard or tackle.

As bad as this team’s offensive line is, the receiver room is also in shambles. Carnell Tate would give whoever is throwing passes for the Browns this season a go-to threat at every level of the field, and the pressure would be on him from the start to produce as a WR1. And we’ve come to expect Ohio State products to embrace that pressure at the next level.