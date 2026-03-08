2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft before NFL Free Agency frenzy

11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The Miami Dolphins are another team that just has so many needs right now, you’ve got to start somewhere. How about taking a local product for the trenches?

Francis Mauigoa might not sell a lot of jerseys for the Dolphins, but he could help them keep their dominant running game going strong, and projects as an ideal starting right tackle at the next level. He also has the type of abilities where you could see him potentially sliding inside to guard if the need arises, but either way, upgrading in the trenches should be on the table for the Dolphins with this pick.

New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley have to start building this thing from the ground up, and investing in the offensive or defensive line here makes a ton of sense.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

The Cowboys tried and missed out on the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes. They still plan to be aggressive in NFL Free Agency, however, and we’ll see if that aggressive plan includes anything at the safety position.

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is a defensive backs coach by trade, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Cowboys go after one of the best defensive backs on the board here. While the safety position has been devalued some in recent years, this draft could be a bit of an exception because of the top-end players at that position.

The Cowboys need ballhawks for the back end, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren can bring the type of presence Parker will need for his defensive plan to run effectively. The Cowboys have a number of defensive backs set to hit free agency, so revamping both corner and safety will be on the to-do list.