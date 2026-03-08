2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft before NFL Free Agency frenzy

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Los Angeles Rams have the luxury of already addressing their biggest need before free agency even gets underway. And it didn’t even cost them the 13th overall pick. Les Snead is back to his “F*** Them Picks” ways, and the Rams traded a nice haul of selections over to the Kansas City Chiefs to get Trent McDuffie.

McDuffie will get a chance to reunite in Los Angeles with his old position coach at Washington – Jimmy Lake – as well as Puka Nacua, who was teammates with him at Washington once upon a time.

The hand-in-glove fit at corner opens up the options for the Rams here with pick 13 overall, and there are few better uses of prime NFL Draft real estate than investing in the trenches. Spencer Fano projects as a long-term option at right tackle or one of the guard spots, and his athleticism makes him a great fit for the Rams, specifically.

14. Las Vegas Raiders (from Ravens): Vega Ioane, OL, Penn State

The ideal setup for the Las Vegas Raiders, after making the Maxx Crosby trade, would be to use their newfound salary cap space and draft capital to build around Fernando Mendoza and reload on the offensive line. The offensive line needs upgrades on the interior, so the Raiders have been labelled as a possible landing spot for free agent center Tyler Linderbaum.

Imagine if the Raiders could get Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, then follow that move up by taking Penn State left guard Vega Ioane with the 14th overall pick. They would have effectively and dramatically reset up front for Klint Kubiak to run his offense without worrying about the well-being of his quarterback, at least on paper.

Maybe the Raiders consider a pass rusher here if the right one is on the board, but this is where an early run on offensive linemen feels likely.