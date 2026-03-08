2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft before NFL Free Agency frenzy

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

It may not be a one-for-one replacement in terms of what they bring to the table, and it may not be the Bucs’ biggest position of need, but Kenyon Sadiq is one of the true can’t-miss players in this year’s draft class.

How funny would it be to see a tight end, some safeties, and linebackers coming off the board in the top 15 picks overall? What is this, 2008?

The top prospects are who they are this year, and Sadiq would be a great fit for the Bucs if they let Cade Otton walk in NFL Free Agency. They would certainly want to supplement with

16. New York Jets (from Colts): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

In exercises like this, it’s become so easy to just plug whatever top cornerback prospect is left on the board for the Jets in this slot, because they traded away Sauce Gardner to get this pick. And that is a scenario that makes a lot of sense right now.

The Jets need building blocks on both sides of the ball, but the defensive front has received quite a bit of attention already, and Aaron Glenn needs some talent to work with in the secondary. Especially after trading someone like Gardner, the Jets could do worse than Jermod McCoy.

The obvious caveat to this pick is that McCoy hasn’t played since an injury at the end of the 2024 season. He’s been recovering and getting ready for the NFL, but when healthy, he has CB1 traits.