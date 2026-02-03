2026 NFL mock draft: Two-round mock draft predictions after head coach moves

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round mock draft predictions

33. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

34. Arizona Cardinals: Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

35. Tennessee Titans: Kevin Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon

37. New York Giants: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

38. Houston Texans: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

39. Cleveland Browns: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

40. Kansas City Chiefs: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

42. New Orleans Saints: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

43. Miami Dolphins: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

44. New York Jets: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

45. Baltimore Ravens: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

47. Indianapolis Colts: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

48. Atlanta Falcons: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

49. Minnesota Vikings: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

50. Detroit Lions: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

51. Carolina Panthers: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

52. Green Bay Packers: D’angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

57. Chicago Bears: AJ Haulcy, SAF, LSU

58. San Francisco 49ers: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

59. Houston Texans: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

60. Buffalo Bills: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

61. Los Angeles Rams: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

62. Denver Broncos: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

63. New England Patriots: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

64. Seattle Seahawks: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

We kick off our second-round reaction with the teams who didn't have a selection in the first round, starting with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts could potentially be losing Alec Pierce in free agency, and they already decided to trade AD Mitchell to the New York Jets in the Sauce Gardner deal. Getting another long-striding downfield threat would be a good idea with their top pick.

The Falcons make it back-to-back teams with debut picks in this mock draft, and back-to-back receiver selections. Stylistically, Chris Bell is much less of a field stretcher and much more of a playmaker in space with the ball in his hands. We'll see what Kevin Stefanski prioritizes, but that receiver room needs some depth upgrades.

The Packers are almost backed into a corner of taking a cornerback with their top pick, and with Jonathan Gannon being a defensive backs guy, he's not going to complain about getting some new players to work with in the secondary.

The Jacksonville Jaguars obviously have a lot of areas to look at on both sides of the ball with some extremely notable free agents, but if Devin Lloyd has truly priced himself out of their range, then an off-ball linebacker could make a ton of sense.