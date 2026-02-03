2026 NFL mock draft: Two-round mock draft predictions after head coach moves

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round mock draft predictions
33. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
34. Arizona Cardinals: Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa
35. Tennessee Titans: Kevin Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
36. Las Vegas Raiders: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon
37. New York Giants: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson
38. Houston Texans: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida
39. Cleveland Browns: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
40. Kansas City Chiefs: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State
42. New Orleans Saints: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
43. Miami Dolphins: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
44. New York Jets: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia
45. Baltimore Ravens: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
47. Indianapolis Colts: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
48. Atlanta Falcons: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
49. Minnesota Vikings: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
50. Detroit Lions: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
51. Carolina Panthers: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
52. Green Bay Packers: D’angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
54. Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
57. Chicago Bears: AJ Haulcy, SAF, LSU
58. San Francisco 49ers: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
59. Houston Texans: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
60. Buffalo Bills: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
61. Los Angeles Rams: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
62. Denver Broncos: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
63. New England Patriots: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
64. Seattle Seahawks: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
We kick off our second-round reaction with the teams who didn't have a selection in the first round, starting with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts could potentially be losing Alec Pierce in free agency, and they already decided to trade AD Mitchell to the New York Jets in the Sauce Gardner deal. Getting another long-striding downfield threat would be a good idea with their top pick.
The Falcons make it back-to-back teams with debut picks in this mock draft, and back-to-back receiver selections. Stylistically, Chris Bell is much less of a field stretcher and much more of a playmaker in space with the ball in his hands. We'll see what Kevin Stefanski prioritizes, but that receiver room needs some depth upgrades.
The Packers are almost backed into a corner of taking a cornerback with their top pick, and with Jonathan Gannon being a defensive backs guy, he's not going to complain about getting some new players to work with in the secondary.
The Jacksonville Jaguars obviously have a lot of areas to look at on both sides of the ball with some extremely notable free agents, but if Devin Lloyd has truly priced himself out of their range, then an off-ball linebacker could make a ton of sense.
