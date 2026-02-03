2026 NFL mock draft: Two-round mock draft predictions after head coach moves

5. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

It's going to be fascinating to see how NFL teams rank the offensive linemen from this year's class. For the better part of the last year, Miami's Francis Mauigoa has been rumored to be one of the most coveted prospects in the class, but it's also fair to say that his stock has cooled off considerably as the season has gone along.

The Giants have two pending free agents who were previously starters on the right side of the offensive line in Greg Van Roten (RG) and Jermaine Eluemunor (RT), so getting a replacement here as they build the culture new head coach John Harbaugh wants makes sense.

6. Cleveland Browns: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

There have been a number of Browns fans who have really disliked this mock draft pick in the past, but the buzz for Makai Lemon possibly becoming the WR1 from this draft class is getting louder and louder. In fact, Daniel Jeremiah has him as the 7th-best player in the class and the #1 receiver on his board, saying he compares favorably to Amon-Ra St. Brown as a prospect.

Lemon's playmaking ability is exactly what the Browns need for their offense. He's a sure-handed target who plays with a level of physicality at the position that they need, and a "my ball" mentality required to be a true WR1 in today's game.